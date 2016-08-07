UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m butterfly semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 55.84 seconds Q 2. Emma McKeon (Australia) 56.81 Q 3. Rikako Ikee (Japan) 57.05 Q 4. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 57.06 Q 5. Penelope Oleksiak (Canada) 57.10 Q 6. Lu Ying (China) 57.15 Q 7. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.47 Q 8. Chen Xinyi (China) 57.51 Q 9. Kelsi Worrell (U.S.) 57.54 10. An Sehyeon (Korea) 57.95 11. Natsumi Hoshi (Japan) 58.03 12. Farida Osman (Egypt) 58.26 13. Liliana Szilagyi (Hungary) 58.31 14. Daiene Dias (Brazil) 58.52 15. Kimberly Buys (Belgium) 58.63 16. Dainara De Paula (Brazil) 58.65
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)