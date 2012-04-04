LONDON, April 3 Abdelbasset Saroot, the former
Syria international goalkeeper, said on Tuesday his country's
athletes do not want to compete in this year's London Olympics
because "they don't want to play for a flag that they have no
pride or faith in".
In an interview with ITV News, 20-year-old Saroot said: "I
personally know the majority of the athletes don't want to take
part and they are only going (out of) fear (for) their families
- the regime repercussions if they don't comply."
Saroot, whose country failed to qualify for this summer's
Olympic soccer tournament after a 2-1 defeat by Uzbekistan last
month, is a supporter of the anti-government protests in Syria.
"My message as a footballer, athlete and activist first of
all is that we are seeing a real massacre here and the world
isn't speaking except of numbers and death tolls.
"These are real people, this is a massacre because people
are being butchered, people in the world have forgotten about
the humanitarian crisis - houses are being demolished."
With pressure increasing for Syria to be banned from this
summer's London Games, the president of Syria's National Olympic
Committee (NOC), General Mowaffak Joumaa, told ITV News: "There
is no question about it - we are taking part."
The presence of the Syrian delegation at the Games starting
in July is set to be controversial.
More than a year of protests against President Bashar
al-Assad's rule have prompted a crackdown that the United
Nations says has killed more than 9,000 civilians. Syria says
3,000 members of the security forces have been killed by armed
rebels.
Assad has agreed to a ceasefire negotiated by international
peace envoy Kofi Annan from April 10, the latest effort to end
the bloodshed.
Syrian opposition activists quoted in the British media have
urged Britain to ban the NOC's Joumaa and other officials
regarded as close to Assad from the Olympics.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said last week that
Syrian athletes will be able to take part in the London Olympics
but any of the country's officials covered by a European Union
travel ban will not be welcome.
It was not immediately clear whether any Syrian officials
planning to travel to the Olympics are covered by sanctions.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said last month
that Syria would be at the Games despite the violence there.
NEWS HIDDEN
But Saroot added on Tuesday: "Our message to the IOC is that
half of the Syrian teams going to play matches or those taking
part in the Olympics will not know much about what is happening
here in Homs (Syria's third-largest city). The authorities hide
the news from them.
"You have to view those athletes as cut off from reality -
they don't know the extent of the shelling ... they don't know
that a shell could be hitting their mother, father or a relative
at any moment in Baba Amr (neighbourhood of Homs). There is no
Baba Amr now anyway ... it's all demolished.
"It's just stones and soil ... they don't know that a fellow
Syrian footballer Ahmed Al Shedan, may he rest in peace, was
martyred here in Homs. He was a star.
"They don't know that other athletes' families have been
killed and massacred," said Saroot.
"I know personally that half of these players are leaving
against their will. They are playing against their will, and I
want to share this message with the world and the world will see
for themselves.
"The athletes don't want to play for a flag that they have
no pride or faith in."
He said that most Syrians would only take part in London
for fear of repercussions if they do not go if selected.
"I know these athletes are leaving for London out of fear
for their families, and I want to send them this message - that
in Syria now the sports culture has died, there is nothing left.
"No honest leagues or games, and at the moment there is only
one major movement and that is the revolution, the protests and
a people who are fighting for their dignity and freedom."
TELL ATHLETES
But Saroot also urged the IOC to tell the athletes who do
come to London what was really happening in the country.
"Our message to the IOC is to get the athletes in secret,
get them on their own in private, and I'm confident that the
athletes will then see what's happening with us.
"I cannot but send them this message - and for that reason I
am not against the IOC helping our athletes get to London."
However, the NOC's Joumaa told ITV: "In all certainty we as
the (Syrian) Olympic Committee are the ones who ensure the full
safety and security of the athletes so they can take part in the
Olympic Games.
"Most of our grounds, sports centres and training halls in
Damascus, Aleppo or Latakia or any other cities are all safe and
have no security issues.
"Certainly there are areas at the moment in Syria that have
had some slight negative effects on the Olympic athletes, but we
in the Syrian Olympic Committee make sure we keep the sports
activities going and there are many teams that are training to
their full potential in preparation of the Olympic games in the
best sports and creative activities possible.
"There is no question about it, we are taking part in an
official way and with the best quality of athletes here in
Syria.
"And the Syrian Olympic Committee is the sole legitimate and
only representative for the Syrian athletes taking part in the
Olympic Games in London.
"The envoy will include members of the Olympic Committee as
well as the head and secretary general of the Olympic Committee
along with a large number of the athletes themselves that made
it into this round of the Olympic Games.
"And of course we are committed and determined to take part
and we shall not be absent from the London Games."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)