LONDON, June 6 British Taekwondo selectors
kicked back at the national Olympic association on Wednesday by
snubbing world number one Aaron Cook for the third time and
again nominating his -80kg rival Lutalo Muhammad for London
2012.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) refused to ratify the
choice of 59th-ranked Muhammad last week, when it ordered the
selection committee to meet again with an official BOA observer
present.
The BOA confirmed that meeting had happened with Muhammad
again selected and it would now go to the body's Olympic
Qualification Standards (OQS) panel.
"We will convene our own panel to decide whether we are
willing to ratify the nomination or not, probably in the next 24
or 48 hours," said BOA chief executive Andy Hunt.
The selection has been controversial because, unlike
Muhammad, Cook trains independently after opting out of British
Taekwondo's world-class performance programme last year.
GB Taekwondo's performance director Gary Hall told the BBC
that Muhammad, a European champion in the -87kg category where
he is ranked seventh in the world, had received hate mail as a
result of the controversy.
"They (the two athletes) both entered the race together and
it's unfair how it's been portrayed," he said.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)