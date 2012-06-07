By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 7
LONDON, June 7 World number one Aaron Cook's
omission from Britain's Olympic taekwondo squad risks bringing
the sport into disrepute, the sport's world governing body said
on Thursday.
The Lausanne-based World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) added in
a statement, 50 days before the start of the Games in London,
that it was concerned about a lack of transparency in the
selection process and had ordered a review of it.
British Taekwondo selectors have repeatedly chosen
lower-ranked Lutalo Muhammad instead of Cook, the European
champion and world number one in the -80kg division.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) refused to ratify
Muhammad's nomination last week but a third meeting of British
Taekwondo's selection panel on Wednesday chose him again.
The BOA's four-man Olympic Qualification Standards (OQS)
panel must now decide what to do.
"We are extremely disappointed by the way in which British
Taekwondo's selection process has been conducted," said WTF
general secretary Jean-Marie Ayer.
"It is clear that the lack of a conclusive rationale has
caused confusion. The manner of the selection is bringing our
sport into disrepute among the UK media and major Olympic
stakeholders due to a perceived lack of transparency."
Media reports have suggested Cook has been penalised for
training independently after opting out of British Taekwondo's
world-class performance programme, an assertion the British body
has rejected.
They have also highlighted that the same five people have
sat on the nomination panel on all three occasions, although the
latest had an independent BOA observer present.
Ayer said the WTF's main concern was to ensure every athlete
was given fair and equal consideration.
"People all over the world practise taekwondo because it
represents sport in its purest form: an individual display of
skill, speed and strength," added Ayer.
"It is essential that the WTF preserves that purity for its
201 member countries and 70 million practitioners with
transparent and decisive governance."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)