LONDON May 29 The British Olympic Association
(BOA) has asked British Taekwondo to clarify its decision not to
include European champion Aaron Cook in its squad for this
year's London Games, the BOA said on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Cook, who fights in the under-80 kilogram
category, appealed to the BOA after he was omitted from the
four-man team.
The Olympic Qualification Standards (OQS) panel has asked
for more information about the selection process.
"The OQS Panel also seeks to ensure that the process of
selecting athletes for Team GB is conducted in a manner that is
fair and in accordance with the approved selection procedures,"
the BOA said in a statement.
Cook quit British Taekwondo's World Class Performance
Programme last year to train independently and he is poised to
become world number one.
"Encouraging news reports. Thank you to the BOA, I await
further news. The dream is still alive," Cook wrote on Twitter.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Mark Meadows)