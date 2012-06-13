June 13 Taekwondo world number one Aaron Cook
has been left numb by his omission from Britain's Olympic team
and believes he is being punished for dropping out of the
country's performance programme last year.
The British Olympic Association (BOA) said in a statement on
Friday its four-member Olympic qualification standards panel had
agreed to back east Londoner Lutalo Muhammad over European
champion Cook in the -80kg division.
The decision triggered accusations that the selection was
politically motivated and punishment for Cook leaving British
Taekwondo's performance programme to train separately.
In an interview with Wednesday's Daily Telegraph, Cook said
he merited a place in the team and that his "nightmare ordeal"
did not bode well for the future of the sport in Britain.
"This has never been a personal battle between Lutalo
Muhammad and myself," he said. "The fight is me versus GB
Taekwondo, which is denying my childhood dream of Olympic gold -
a dream I believe I had earned through my performances.
"My results are vastly superior to Lutalo's. The quality of
players I have faced is far higher and I have won nine of my
last 12 tournaments."
Cook added: "I will never believe or be convinced that my
non-selection for my home Olympics was not politically
motivated.
"When my non-selection was announced I had the right to
challenge its process via a quasi-legal body called Sports
Resolution.
"Their findings were very conclusive but we are not allowed
to discuss them or release them. Why have I not been selected?
Simple. Because I left the British Taekwondo system last year."
Cook went on to explain the reasons behind his decision to
drop out of the system.
"My form was not good enough while in the academy," he said.
"I lost three matches in a row, including at the 2011 world
championships. Seven weeks prior to the tournament the GB
academy pulled my coach, Professor Moon.
"I had previously been given assurances he would be my coach
until London 2012.
"Instead I was forced to work with a coach, Steven Jennings,
with whom I had no relationship and who already had
responsibility for three other athletes, including his wife who
would fight on the same day as me.
"It was crazy."
Cook said he feared for the future of taekwondo in Britain
and was worried that he might never have another chance to fight
for an Olympic gold medal.
"It saddens me this whole debacle has happened, it brings
our sport into the headlines for the wrong reasons," he added.
"I have not been treated fairly or respectfully in this
whole process. This may actually be my last Olympic chance - I
hope not.
"The message to future Olympians is: 'It is not about
performance. It is about the system protecting itself'."
