LONDON, June 29 Taekwondo world number one Aaron
Cook has given up on a legal challenge to try and overturn his
omission from the British team for the London Olympics, citing
"prohibitive financial implications".
Cook, 21, who had planned to appeal after Lutalo Muhammad
was selected in the -80kg weight division, said in a statement
on Friday that he had also declined an offer to be first reserve
for the London Games.
"After careful consideration over the last few weeks, and
despite my representatives advising me that I still had a good
chance of successfully overturning the BOA's ratification of
Great Britain Taekwondo's decision not to select me for London
2012, I have decided not to take my case against the BOA to the
High Court," Cook said.
"The financial implications for me, and, more importantly,
for my parents, of doing so are too prohibitive.
"In the best interests of Team GB, I have decided not to
take up the offer to be first reserve for London 2012," added
the statement from the -80kg European champion and world number
one in the category.
"I wish all of the athletes the very best of luck - that
includes Lutalo Muhammad.
"The Olympics, and especially a home Olympics, would have
been the pinnacle of my career. I feel totally devastated."
British Olympic Association (BOA) chief executive Andy Hunt
said last week that Cook's lawyers had written asking the BOA to
consider either re-visiting the ratification of the nomination
of Muhammad or approaching the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF)
to request a wildcard.
Cook was left out of the British team after Muhammad,
European champion in a heavier non-Olympic weight category, was
preferred.
The decision triggered accusations that the selection was
politically motivated and a punishment for Cook, who left
British Taekwondo's performance programme last year to train
separately.
The WTF has said it was reviewing the case.
The Olympics start on July 27 and the taekwondo events begin
on Aug. 8.
(Reporting by Mark Pangallo; Editing By Alison Wildey)