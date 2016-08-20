UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's heavyweight +67kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Bianca Walkden (Britain) beat Milica Mandic (Serbia) 5-0 Zheng Shuyin (China) beat Gwladys Epangue (France) 4-1 Maria Espinoza (Mexico) beat Wiam Dislam (Morocco) 3-2 Jackie Galloway (U.S.) beat Reshmie Oogink (Netherlands) 1-1
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)