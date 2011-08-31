LONDON Aug 31 Next year's London Olympics will be the first live 3D Games, camera provider and worldwide partner Panasonic said on Wednesday.

The agreement with the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) will produce the first HD (High Definition) 3D live broadcast from an Olympics and more than 200 hours of 3D coverage during the Games.

The July 27 opening and Aug. 12 closing ceremonies will be covered as well as a variety of sports including athletics, gymnastics, diving and swimming and be delivered to participating rights-holders worldwide.

The Olympics have pioneered television broadcasting technologies over the years and the 2008 Games in Beijing were the first produced and broadcast entirely in HD.

In Beijing, the OBS delivered more than 5,000 hours of HD coverage.

"There is no doubt that the Olympic Games will provide some of the best content for the 3D market in the future, and that 3D TV will drastically change the way we experience this great sporting event in our living rooms," Panasonic managing executive officer Takumi Kajisha said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Sonia Oxley; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)