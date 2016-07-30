July 30 Olympic men's doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan have pulled out of the Rio Games because their family's health is their top priority, the pair said on their Facebook page on Saturday.

"After countless hours of deliberation Mike and I have decided to forego the Rio Olympics," their post said.

"Though we'd love to compete again, as husbands and fathers, our family's health is now our top priority."

Many athletes have withdrawn from the Olympics over concerns about the mosquito-borne Zika virus linked to birth defects in newborn babies and possible neurological problems in adults.

The Bryan brothers won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games and own 112 titles together, including 16 grand slams. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Toby Davis)