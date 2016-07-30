UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
July 30 Olympic men's doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan have pulled out of the Rio Games because their family's health is their top priority, the pair said on their Facebook page on Saturday.
"After countless hours of deliberation Mike and I have decided to forego the Rio Olympics," their post said.
"Though we'd love to compete again, as husbands and fathers, our family's health is now our top priority."
Many athletes have withdrawn from the Olympics over concerns about the mosquito-borne Zika virus linked to birth defects in newborn babies and possible neurological problems in adults.
The Bryan brothers won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games and own 112 titles together, including 16 grand slams. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Toby Davis)
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.