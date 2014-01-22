UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
BUDAPEST Jan 22 The Hungarian Olympic Committee has received a letter containing a terrorist threat ahead of the upcoming winter Olympic Games in Sochi, the chairman of the committee, Zsolt Borkai, told the national news agency MTI on Wednesday.
Borkai said the Hungarians are taking the threat seriously, notified the International Olympic Committee and the Russian organisers, and added he had knowledge of other countries' Olympic committees receiving similar threats. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)