BUDAPEST Jan 22 The Hungarian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday that a letter threatening the country's athletes with a terrorist attack at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Sochi was analysed and declared non-threatening.

HOC International Relations Director Zsigmond Nagy told Reuters in an interview that the threatening letter was sent to the International Olympic Committee and the Russian organising committee, which assessed it.

"Both the IOC and the Sochi organising committee... officially declared after the analysis of the letter that this threat is not real, and this person has been sending all kinds of messages to many members of the Olympic family," Nagy said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by John Stonestreet)