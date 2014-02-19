SOCHI, Russia Feb 20 The women's figure skating title is one of six gold medal events at the Winter Olympics on Thursday. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Freestyle skiing, men's skicross 1500/1100/0600 Nordic combined, team large hill 1615/1215/0715 Curling, women's final 2055/1655/1155 Freestyle, women's halfpipe 2225/1825/1325 Figure skating, women 2310/1910/1410 Ice hockey women's final midnight/2000/1500