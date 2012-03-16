* New bribery law cools corporate hospitality market
By Keith Weir
LONDON, March 16 The Olympics may be the
hottest ticket in London this summer but some of the best seats
remain unsold as big companies weigh the cost and the risk of
breaching Britain's new bribery laws before buying premium
hospitality packages.
In the past, only sponsors could wine and dine clients at
the Games, but London organisers have opened up the market to
allow businesses to buy packages costing up to 7,500 pounds
($11,800) per person for the opening ceremony on July 27.
While demand for standard tickets has far outstripped
supply, an economic slowdown was always going to make these
corporate deals a tough sell. The Bribery Act that took effect
in July 2011 has added to the challenge.
With the Act allowing "reasonable and proportionate
hospitality", the Olympics are the highest profile test of what
that means in practice.
"It has, to some extent, been a thorn in our side for the
last year," said Alan Gilpin, chief operating officer for
Prestige Ticketing, part owned by French catering company Sodexo
and which is providing corporate hospitality.
"Everyone would liked to have sold more. Is the Bribery Act
a contributory factor? Probably yes," said Gilpin, noting sales
for t he 2011 rugby union World Cup in New Zealand
picked up pace as the event drew near.
Prestige has an allocation of around 88,000 tickets for the
Games - about 1 percent of the total - and has sold just under
70 percent of those.
Its so-called Gold package for the men's 100 metre final on
Sunday Aug. 5 costs 6,500 pounds for a top seat in the Olympic
Stadium, preceded by a champagne reception and dinner in a
purpose-built pavilion nearby in the Games park.
MIXING BUSINESS AND PLEASURE
Britain introduced some of the toughest anti-corruption laws
in the world in response to criticism from international groups
that existing laws were out of date.
Justice Secretary Kenneth Clarke said the act was not
designed to ban corporate hospitality - an industry that has
become an important source of revenue for sport.
"Rest assured - no one wants to stop firms getting to know
their clients by taking them to events like Wimbledon or the
Grand Prix," Clarke said in the foreword to guidelines to the
act produced by his department last year.
Indeed, the Olympics are the ultimate chance for
sports-loving business folk to mix.
Britain is tapping into this by organising a series of
business summits around the Games, including one chaired by
Prime Minister David Cameron on the eve of the opening ceremony.
"It is like a long summer Davos," said Tim Jones, a partner
at London law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, referring to
the annual gathering of top executives in the Swiss Alps.
Jones, whose firm is the official legal services supplier
for London 2012, said the introduction of the Bribery Act had
focused the minds of a lot of companies.
"It has made everyone very careful and cautious. People have
come to us to say can we invite guests? The answer is yes," he
told Reuters.
However, Jones said companies needed to put safeguards in
place to avoid being caught out. He recommended keeping a
register of who was being invited and the justification,
reinforced by internal company scrutiny by a senior official.
Invitations should not be made if the Games coincided with
sensitive decisions on contract awards or renewal. Jones also
noted the language of the act was much tougher when it came to
hosting representatives of overseas governments.
"Once you get into foreign public officials then most people
will apply a different set of standards and say 'We cannot
invite them'," he said.
CHAMPAGNE, CANAPES AND CAUTION
The Serious Fraud Office, which has the job of enforcing the
Bribery Act, has been monitoring the situation closely.
"We are obviously interested in the Olympics," spokesman Sam
Jaffa said. "There is nothing wrong with building relationships.
Expecting something in return is what is wrong."
Jaffa said there were grey areas in terms of what was
acceptable, adding the SFO could not be totally prescriptive
about where the boundaries lie.
The SFO would be looking at things like whether invitations
to the Games included add-ons in the form of extended hotel
stays and free travel for friends and families of guests.
Thomson Reuters is allowing staff to accept
Games tickets, subject to management approval and providing the
person offering the tickets hosts the event. Employees are being
advised to turn down free accommodation or travel unless they
can get clearance from senior management.
The Olympics are bankrolled by a roster of 11 long-term
international sponsors, while London has signed up more than 40
additional backers specifically for its Games.
A right to buy tickets is part of the deal, but companies
appear to be playing it safe given concerns over bribery and a
public backlash over how few seats were going to ordinary fans.
Telecoms company BT, a London sponsor, said its
corporate hospitality was subject to strict guidelines.
It and other major sponsors are also distributing their
tickets among clients, customers and staff.
"The vast majority of the tickets we have bought are going
to our retail customers through our Record Breakers promotion or
our employees for reward and recognition," BT said.
"We are conducting some corporate hospitality around the
Games, as you would expect. But we are not providing air
transport for any guests."
The broad guidance is that the champagne can flow this
summer but companies must guard against excesses that could
leave them with a nasty hangover.
"Everyone should be taking advantage of this fantastic
business opportunity," said Jones of Freshfields Bruckhaus
Deringer. "But companies should make sure they have proper
processes in place and that they stick to them."
($1 = 0.6355 pound)
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Chris Wickham)