By Keith Weir
| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 British police have warned
ticket touts who haunt major sporting events that they face "the
most hostile environment ever" if they try to ply their trade at
the Olympics.
Nick Downing, leading efforts of British police to combat
ticketing crime at next month's Games, also told sports fans to
only come to London if they had bought tickets from an official
supplier.
Attempts to clean up the process received a setback last
week when The Sunday Times newspaper reported that National
Olympic Committees and Authorised Ticket Resellers representing
more than 50 countries had broken the rules on the sale of
tickets.
Downing said the police were assessing material obtained by
the newspaper and had discussed the issue with the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) and London organisers.
Having previously warned of the danger of online scams,
police are now delivering a tough message to touts who offer to
"buy or sell" tickets outside venues and have been an unloved
part of the British sporting scene for decades.
"We will target you. It will be the most hostile environment
you have ever been in," Downing said.
Downing added that British touts would be operating in
Ukraine ahead of England's Euro 2012 quarter final with Italy in
Kiev on Sunday.
"We know what they are doing. We are working at Wimbledon
next week to deter them," he told Reuters in a telephone
interview, referring to the highlight of the British tennis
calendar.
Britain has increased the fine for illegal ticket sales to
20,000 pounds ($31,500) from 5,000 under legislation brought in
ahead of the Olympics.
Police are investigating 30 unauthorised online sites dotted
around the world which claim to be selling Olympic tickets, some
based in Europe and others in the United States.
Downing said some were "out and out fraud", set up simply to
harvest bank account details from unwitting fans. Others would
not be able to deliver the tickets they were promising to sell.
"We don't want people to book flights and accommodation on
the basis they are getting tickets," said Downing, who leads the
police's "Operation Podium".
"A key message from me would be, unless you have your
ticket, don't travel."
Tickets for the July 27-August 12 Games have begun to arrive
at British homes. Demand for many events has outstripped supply,
causing frustration over the way tickets have been allocated.
($1 = 0.6354 British pounds)
(Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Tom Bartlett)