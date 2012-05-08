(deletes reference to a further 100,000 tickets in para 2)
LONDON May 8 Seats for the men's 100 metres
sprint final at the London Olympics will be among a batch of
nearly one million tickets going on sale this week, though most
will go to people already unsuccessful in the ballot, organisers
said on Tuesday.
More than 900,000 tickets, which will go on sale from
Friday, were held back while seating and broadcasting logistics
were worked out.
Some 70,000 general tickets for the Olympic Park in east
London will also go on sale for those wanting to soak up the
atmosphere without going into the venues.
Priority will be given to the 20,000 people unsuccessful in
the previous two rounds of ticket sales. They will get the
chance to apply for all events, including 5,000 tickets for the
men's athletics final and some for the opening and closing
ceremonies.
They will have 31 hours' exclusive access, after which the
one million people who were unsuccessful in the initial ballot
will be able to apply during a five-day period.
"We know thousands of sports fans were disappointed when
they missed out in the initial sales period because of the
massive demand for tickets," London organising committee (LOCOG)
chairman Seb Coe said.
"We promised we would prioritise these fans when we released
the contingency tickets, which is exactly what we are doing."
The online ticketing system has come in for heavy criticism
from sports fans frustrated at long delays and a system
seemingly unable to cope with the enormous demand.
Organisers asked people to be patient, and warned it could
take about 20 minutes to book a ticket when the site reopens.
Fans will be able to apply for up to four tickets for one
session only. Any unsold tickets for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games
will go on general sale from May 23.
Some 1.4 million tickets for the soccer tournament remain
available.
Organisers confirmed that fans wanting to watch the cycling
road race at some of the best spots along the course, who had
assumed the event would be free, would have to pay.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Clare Fallon)