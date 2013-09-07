Sept 7 Profile of Tokyo's Olympic involvement after the Japanese capital was named on Saturday as the host city for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

* Japan first competed at the Olympics in 1912.

* In 1920 at the Antwerp Olympics, Japan won its first medals at the Olympics, two silvers, both in tennis. Ichiya Kumagae finished runner-up in the men's singles, then teamed up with Seiichiro Kashio to win a second silver medal in doubles.

* In 1928, at the Amsterdam Olympics, Japan earned its first gold medals when Mikio Oda won the men's triple jump and Yoshiyuki Tsuruta won the men's 200 metres breaststroke.

* In 1936, the IOC awarded the 1940 Summer Olympics to Tokyo, as part of national celebrations to mark the 2,600th anniversary of the accession of Emperor Jimmu.

* In 1938, the Japanese city of Sapporo was formally approved as the host city for the 1940 Winter Olympics.

* However, a few months later Japan withdrew as hosts for both Summer and Winter Games because of their involvement in the Sino-Japanese War. The Games were later cancelled altogether after the outbreak of World War II.

* When the war ended and the Olympics recommenced, Japan was not invited to attend the 1948 Summer Games in London.

* Tokyo was one of six cities that bid for the 1960 Olympics but received only four votes and finished last. The IOC awarded the Games to Rome.

* Tokyo bid again for 1964 and was successful, beating Detroit, Brussels and Vienna, and became the first Asian city to host the Olympics.

* Sapporo failed in its bid to host the 1968 Winter Games, awarded to Grenoble, but was successful in getting the 1972 Winter Olympics, the first to be held in Asia.

* Japan was awarded a second Winter Olympics when Nagano was chosen as the 1998 host city but was rejected three times for the Summer Games; for 1988 when they were awarded to Seoul, for 2008 when they were awarded to Beijing and for the 2016 Games, awarded to Rio de Janeiro.

* Japan's most successful Olympian is gymnast Sawao Kato. He won a total of 12 medals, including eight gold, from three Olympic appearances between 1968 and 1976.

* Tokyo estimated budget for the 2020 Olympics was $3.4 billion, made up of the following costs:

Technology 12.3%

Games workforce 7.3%

Venues and facilities 31.3%

Ceremonies and culture 2.9%

Transportation 6.8%

Paralympic Games 4.7%

Advertising and promotion 3%

* Tokyo is one of just four cities chosen to host the Summer Olympics more than once. The others are Athens (1896, 2004), Paris (1900, 1924), London (1908, 1948, 2012) and Los Angeles (1932, 1984).

(Compiled by Julian Linden, editing by Justin Palmer)