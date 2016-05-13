UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
TOKYO May 13 Payments made by the Tokyo 2020 Bidding Committee that have been questioned in media reports were "a legitimate consultant's fee" and were "fully audited by Ernst & Yound ShinNihon LLC", bidding committee ex-president Tsunekazu Takeda and ex-director general Nobumoto Higuchi said in a statement on Friday.
The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Tokyo team had made the payments to a Singapore bank account it said was linked to Papa Massata Diack, son of disgraced former IAAF President Lamine Diack.
Hikariko Ono, spokeswoman for the Tokyo Organising Committee for 2020, which is different from the bid committee that won the right to host the games, said on Thursday the committee believed Tokyo won because it presented the best bid. Yasuhiro Nakamori, spokesman for the Japan Olympic Committee, agreed. (reporting by Linda Sieg)
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.