TOKYO Dec 2 Tokyo will halve the cost of
the city's bid to host the 2020 Olympics after criticism of the
$150 million spent on its failed attempt to secure the 2016
Games.
Bid committee CEO Masato Mizuno told Reuters on Friday that
Tokyo planned to slash spending and still launch a vastly
improved challenge for 2020.
"That's my mission," Mizuno said in an interview at Tokyo
Metropolitan Government headquarters. "This time we plan to cut
the budget in half.
"The last time was about $150 million. On the first round
(of voting) we learned a lot about financial management, so for
the second round we have to be much smarter.
"Like in daily life, if you have enough money: 'Hey, why
don't we have steak?' But this time the budget is small so we go
to find nice noodles -- okay."
Tokyo, which hosted Asia's first Olympics in 1964, lost out
to Rio de Janeiro in the race for the 2016 Games, with low
public support amid a deepening recession largely blamed.
The devastating earthquake and tsunami in March which
triggered a nuclear meltdown at a power plant north of the city
plunged Tokyo's plans for a fresh bid for 2020 into chaos.
"A massive earthquake and tsunami like that you get once in
a thousand years," Mizuno said.
"I watched TV pictures of children crying for lost parents
and for the first month all I could think about was how to help
the victims, not about bidding for the Olympics.
"But after receiving support from the IOC (International
Olympic Committee) and Olympic Council of Asia, we felt we had
to bid."
Plans to hold sports such as soccer in disaster-hit
northeast Japan are being considered by Tokyo's bid leaders.
"It's been reported in the media soccer will be played in
(quake-hit) Sendai," Mizuno said with a smile. "We are examining
the possibility.
"Sailing we could also hold anywhere," he added, referring
to the possibility of taking the sport north of Tokyo in 2020 to
the coastline ravaged by the tsunami.
"Our planning team is researching all these possibilities
but just having the Olympic Games in Japan will give the whole
country a boost, like in 1964."
Plans to build a gleaming, flying saucer-shaped Olympic
stadium on Tokyo Bay, outlined in the city's 2016 bid, could be
scrapped, however.
"The IOC had issues with the seafront stadium because it was
surrounded by water on three sides," said Mizuno. "They were
worried about a stampede in the case of an emergency."
SENTIMENTAL CHOICE
Tokyo's National Stadium, the main venue for the 1964
Olympics, would need a major facelift and expansion but remains
a sentimental choice.
"If the 1964 stadium can be used, I would be happy," Mizuno
said, saying no decision had been made regarding the main
stadium. "It is under discussion."
Public support, currently hovering above 60 percent
according to Mizuno, remains critical, with Japan's bid leaders
targeting a figure of 65-75 percent.
"Seventy percent is a line we would like to cross," he said,
noting that it had hovered around 55 percent in the run-up to
the IOC vote for 2016.
Mizuno promised that the city's Games budget would be
watertight, with $4.8 billion already in the bank, but admitted
Tokyo's bid team needed to improve their lobbying skills.
"Look at Pyeongchang," gushed Mizuno, pointing to South
Korea's successful 2018 Winter Olympics bid.
"(Korean Olympic Committee president) Mr. Park (Yong-sung)
is a very open person and friendly and straight with everyone.
"We are putting that sort of team together. It will be a
very tough race," added Mizuno, with Rome and Madrid expected to
give Tokyo a run for its money for 2020.
"Some people say the Japanese are not outgoing, hesitate to
speak or be open. We can't just say: 'Hello. How are you? Nice
to meet you. Bye bye.' That's not lobbying.
"We have to build friendship, trust and understanding to
prove Tokyo will make the ideal Olympic venue and has the best
package."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more Olympics stories