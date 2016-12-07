LAUSANNE, Switzerland Dec 7 Venues for the five new sports to be introduced at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were finalised on Tuesday following approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori told reporters.

Baseball and softball will be held at the Yokohama Stadium, Nippon Budokan will be the site of the karate competitions, while temporary facilities in Tokyo will house the sports climbing and skateboarding competitions.

The Chiba province and its coastline will host surfing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)