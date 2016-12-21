UPDATE 4-Olympics-Bolt loses relay gold after Jamaica's Carter tests positive
* Russian Lebedeva stripped of athletics silver medals (Adds Carter to appeal)
TOKYO Dec 21 Tokyo Olympic organisers unveiled a budget of 1.6 to 1.8 trillion yen ($15-$16.8 billion) for the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday, down from a last month's proposal of as much as 2 trillion yen after they came under pressure to cut costs.
The figure is still more than double the original estimate made during the bidding process, although that had not included security and transportation costs.
A Tokyo city government panel had estimated in September that costs could balloon to as much 3 trillion yen. The IOC is worried such lofty figures could scare off future bidders and had called for a sharp reduction. ($1 = 107 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Russian Lebedeva stripped of athletics silver medals (Adds Carter to appeal)
KINGSTON, Jan 25 Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport after he was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 Los Angeles city leaders committed on Wednesday to hosting the 2024 Olympics if the city wins an international competition to do so, hoping a budget-conscious plan that does not require building new venues will bring the Games back for the third time.