TOKYO May 30 Tokyo's 2020 Olympic bid leaders
believe they have widespread public support, despite results of
polls indicating pulses had yet to begin racing in the Japanese
capital.
A survey conducted by the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) survey showed just 47 percent of Tokyo's citizens support
the city's second successive bid for the Summer Games.
Results of a poll by Tokyo officials showed 65 percent in
favour, prompting city governor Shintaro Ishihara to cajole the
public to get behind the 2020 bid.
"There are 35 million people living in Greater Tokyo and
we've seen mostly great support," Tokyo's bid CEO Masato Mizuno
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"You can never relax but we hope to get public support to
around 70 to 80 percent by the end of the year."
The IOC poll showed 78 percent supported Madrid's bid with
73 percent backing the Istanbul bid in the three-horse race for
the right to stage the Summer Games eight years from now.
Low public support was largely blamed for Tokyo, which
hosted Asia's first Olympics in 1964, losing the race to host
the 2016 Games.
The city's failed bid earned the highest marks from the
IOC's technical evaluation committee but still lost out to the
Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.
Tokyo threw its hat into the ring for 2020 despite their
plans being thrown into doubt by last year's deadly tsunami and
resulting nuclear crisis.
Ishihara called Tokyo's citizen's "spoiled" after learning
of the IOC survey results.
"The people of Tokyo don't have to come to the Olympics,"
the outspoken 79-year-old told reporters. "The rest of Japan
will come."
Tokyo's poll showed nationwide support for the capital's
Olympic bid also at 65 percent.
The IOC will choose the 2020 host city in Buenos Aires in
September 2013.
