BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Former Brazil international and Japan coach Zico threw his weight behind Tokyo's bid to land the 2020 Olympics, saying the country's infrastructure and sports facilities made it an obvious choice.

Zico, who won 72 caps for Brazil and competed in three soccer World Cups, both played in Japan and coached the national team for four years including at the 2006 World Cup.

"Japan has the entire infrastructure to be a great host," Zico said in a statement. "Everything works, everything is well organized for people to go to the stadiums."

"Japan has successfully co-hosted the (2002) World Cup and from what I saw and the experience I had there, both the facilities and Japan has all the right conditions to hold the Olympic Games."

Tokyo is bidding to host the Olympics for the second time since 1964 and is up against Turkish metropolis Istanbul and Spanish capital Madrid.

The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning bid at their session in Buenos Aires on Sept. 7.

Zico, a member of arguably the most exciting Brazil national team never to have won a World Cup back in the 1980s, finished his playing career after three years at Japan's Kashima Antlers in 1994 before starting his coaching career there. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)