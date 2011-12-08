By Karolos Grohmann
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland
LAUSANNE, Switzerland Dec 8 Dublin will
be on the torch relay route for next year's London Olympics with
the Irish capital hosting the flame on June 6, the International
Olympic Committee and organisers LOCOG said on Thursday.
"It's going to be a one-day event," Gilbert Felli, Executive
Director of the Olympic Games, told reporters.
"It is why it took a bit of time (to finalise). We always
pop into the neighbouring countries. Knowing the sensibility of
the issue here we wanted to make sure the government was in the
loop."
Organisers LOCOG said the flame would arrive in Dublin in
the morning of June 6 and be carried through the city before a
mid-morning celebration at a central location.
"I am delighted that the Olympic Flame will travel across
the border into the Republic next year," said Irish Sports and
Tourism Minister Michael Ring in a statement.
"This historic occasion recognises the friendship, peace and
cooperation that now exists on the island of Ireland and
demonstrates the unifying power of sport.
"A number of international teams have already chosen Dublin
as a training base before the London Games. The visit of the
Olympic Flame next year will be a wonderful opportunity for the
whole of Ireland to be even more closely involved with the 2012
London Olympic Games and for Irish people to be part of the
biggest sporting event in the world," added Ring.
The 70-day torch relay will travel some 12,800 kms around
Britain, taking in 1,018 villages and the 1,085-metre summit of
Snowdon, before culminating with the lighting of the Olympic
cauldron on July 27.
The relay will also take in landmarks around Britain with
the flame travelling at times by canal boat, cable car, tram,
steam train, hot air balloon and even motorcycle sidecar on the
Isle of Man TT course.
More than 95 percent of the population will be within an
hour of the route.
London has chosen a lower profile relay than the
protest-marred international route to Beijing in 2008, which
included the problematic ascent of Everest.
Organisers made the first conditional offers on Thursday to
some of the 8,000 torch bearers who will take part in the relay.
Some 90 percent of the places were made available to people
nominated through public campaigns run by LOCOG and sponsor
partners while the remainder are by invitation.
(Additional reporting by Alan Baldwin in London)