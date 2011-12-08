* Dublin included in torch relay
* Decision needed Irish government support
By Karolos Grohmann
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec 8 Dublin will
be on the torch relay route for next year's London Olympics with
the Irish capital hosting the flame on June 6, the International
Olympic Committee (IOC) and organisers LOCOG said on Thursday.
"It's going to be a one-day event," Gilbert Felli, Executive
Director of the Olympic Games, told reporters.
"It is why it took a bit of time (to finalise). We always
pop into the neighbouring countries. Knowing the sensibility of
the issue here we wanted to make sure the government was in the
loop," Felli said.
"We needed to wait for the approval from the Irish national
Olympic committee and the Irish government for the route which
we got a few days ago."
Felli said protests that marred the Beijing 2008
international leg of the torch relay meant it took a bit longer
to finalise the Dublin torch visit.
"Regarding the Beijing relay and what happened then that is
why it has been taking a bit of time," Felli said.
Organisers LOCOG said the flame would arrive in Dublin on
June 6 and be carried through the city before a mid-morning
celebration at a central location.
"I am delighted that the Olympic Flame will travel across
the border into the Republic next year," said Irish Sports and
Tourism Minister Michael Ring in a statement.
"This historic occasion recognises the friendship, peace and
cooperation that now exists on the island of Ireland and
demonstrates the unifying power of sport.
"A number of international teams have already chosen Dublin
as a training base before the London Games.
"The visit of the Olympic Flame next year will be a
wonderful opportunity for the whole of Ireland to be even more
closely involved with the 2012 London Olympic Games and for
Irish people to be part of the biggest sporting event in the
world," added Ring.
The 70-day torch relay will travel 12,800 km around Britain,
taking in 1,018 villages and the 1,085-metre summit of Snowdon,
before culminating with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron in
the Olympic Stadium on the opening day of the Games on July 27.
The relay will also take in landmarks around Britain with
the flame travelling by canal boat, cable car, tram, steam
train, hot air balloon and even motorcycle sidecar on the Isle
of Man TT course.
More than 95 percent of the population will be within an
hour of the route.
London has chosen a lower-profile relay than the
protest-marred international route to Beijing in 2008, which
included the problematic ascent of Everest.
Organisers made the first conditional offers on Thursday to
some of the 8,000 torch bearers who will take part in the relay.
(Additional reporting by Alan Baldwin in London)