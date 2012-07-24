UNITED NATIONS, July 24 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon will carry the Olympic torch on Thursday during the
final leg of its relay in London, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
"At the invitation of the London Olympic Organising
Committee and the International Olympic Committee, he will carry
the Olympic torch on the final leg of its journey in the United
Kingdom in the presence of the president of the IOC," Ban's
spokesman Eduardo del Buey told reporters in New York.
Ban will also attend the Olympic games opening ceremony on
Friday and take part in events to promote an Olympic truce
between warring countries during the games.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jackie Frank)