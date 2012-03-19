(Adds details of Inspiration programme, Coe quote)
By Avril Ormsby
LONDON, March 19 A 100-year-old grandmother will
be one of the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame through
the streets of London when it arrives in the capital in July.
Dinah Gould, who will be a centenarian by the time she walks
a 300-metre leg, was one of 7,300 torchbearers named by
organisers on Monday.
"I just hope I do a good job," she said, leaning against her
walking stick.
Gould, who prefers to use Diana as her first name and
remembers the 1948 London Games, put her fitness down to yoga
and chocolate.
"I'm a chocoholic and good health is in my genes - my mother
lived until she was 102," she explained.
The 99-year-old was wearing the official torch relay kit,
mainly white with gold shards, which organisers described in a
statement as "accenting the energy of the Olympic flame".
Seven hundred more torchbearers, including celebrities, are
due to be announced at a later date with the relay starting on
May 19 and travelling 8,000 miles around the country before the
opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium on July 27.
Also donning the kit at a school in east London was the
youngest torchbearer, Dominic Macgowan, one of the 212 children
who will be 12 at the time of the relay.
"I'm most nervous about falling over," said the keen
footballer from Birmingham, central England.
Other torchbearers included a member of the reserve forces
who was injured in Afghanistan in 2009, an IT analyst whose
parents emigrated from Bangladesh to set up home and a new
business where the Olympic Park now is and a girl who wants to
coach soccer in the United States when she is older.
Among the thousands named are also youngsters from 20
countries, from Azerbaijan to Zambia, that are part of London
2012's International Inspiration programme. They include
Shariful, an 18-year-old community swimming instructor from
flood-prone Bangladesh.
"I'm thrilled that young people from around the world will
also get the chance to run with the Olympic Flame," said LOCOG
chairman Sebastian Coe.
NOMINATION PROCESS
Organisers also named the streets where the torch will
travel during its 70-day tour.
A large number of the torchbearers were put forward by
family, friends and local communities through a public
nomination process.
Each bearer will carry an individual version of the
gold-coloured triangular aluminium torch which has been likened
to a large cheese-grater because of its meshed appearance.
It will be carried each day by 115 bearers on average,
taking in the outer reaches of Scotland, Wales and Northern
Ireland as well as the Irish capital Dublin.
Methods of transport will include boat, cable car, hot air
balloon, bicycle, motorbike and horseback, as well as foot.
The journey will pass many monuments and historic venues and
be protected by specially selected police teams.
Police have said that if there are any demonstrations they
will probably come more from attention seekers than from violent
protesters, who marred the torch relay four years ago before the
Beijing Games.
After having its flame ignited by the sun's rays at Ancient
Olympia, the torch relay will begin at Land's End, the most
southwesterly point of England.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)