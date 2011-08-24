LONDON Aug 24 The latest round of a fight over the future of the 2012 Olympic main stadium began at the High Court on Wednesday, despite news reports suggesting Tottenham Hotspur soccer club was on the verge of dropping its legal challenge.

At the start of the hearing, the judge said he had heard a report on BBC radio and asked if the application was "still active," the Press Association reported.

Lawyers for the Premier League club Tottenham said it was.

Tottenham and West Ham United both want to use the 486 million pound venue in Stratford, east London, after next year's Games.

Earlier this year, the Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC) opted for a bid put forward by West Ham, prompting Spurs to mount a legal challenge.

Lawyers said they expected to spend Wednesday presenting legal arguments to Mr Justice Collins, sitting in London.