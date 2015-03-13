March 13 Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation has joined the group of leading sponsors of the Olympic Games in an agreement that runs until 2024, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.

"Toyota is the world leader in its field and this partnership signifies a strong commitment to the future of the IOC and the Olympic movement," IOC President Thomas Bach said in Tokyo, which will host the Games in 2020.

(Editing by Keith Weir)