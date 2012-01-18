LONDON Jan 18 The opening weekend of the
London Olympics in July has all the ingredients to whip up a
'perfect traffic storm', a report analysing expected summer
congestion levels in the capital warned on Wednesday.
The report by real-time traffic information providers INRIX
predicted that Londoners faced a 33 percent rise in congestion
levels while traffic on core network routes would slow to speeds
of around 12 miles per hour.
The opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium on Friday July
27 coincides with the end of school terms and start of one of
the busiest holiday periods of the British summer.
The men's cycling road race, with Briton Mark Cavendish an
early favourite to take the first home gold, follows on the
Saturday on public roads through southwest London and into
surrounding counties.
"One of the busiest holiday getaway weekends, the Olympic
opening ceremony and the men's road cycling race is the perfect
traffic storm," said the report's author Greg Hallsworth.
"Nearly 100,000 ticket-holders are expected at the opening
ceremony, with tens of thousands of visitors anticipated at the
live sites at Hyde Park and Victoria Park.
"This, combined with thousands of closed roads for the men's
road cycling event will undeniably create huge stress on the
UK's road networks."
INRIX predicted that journeys with an average travel time of
an hour would take at least 12 minutes longer throughout Greater
London for the duration of the Games. There would be even longer
delays through known traffic hotspots.
"People travelling on the Core Games Network should plan for
at least 20 minutes more for their journey," it added.
Rush hour times are likely to start up to 90 minutes earlier
than usual during the Games in early August, with morning peak
traffic as early as 0530.
However, evening congestion could ease considerably earlier
than usual due to people heading to meeting places to watch
events on television.
"To minimise gridlocks, we advise commuters to build travel
schedules around quieter periods where possible," said
Hallsworth.
"Despite this generally being a quieter time of year,
Londoners need to be prepared for a huge volume of traffic in
the City that they are unlikely to have experienced previously."
Londoners are already unhappy that parts of their crowded
road network will be reserved for athletes, officials, media and
sponsors using designated 'Olympic Lanes' during the Games.
Organisers want London to be known as the "public transport
Games" and have identified transport as one of their big
challenges, along with security. Critics fear the system will
struggle to cope with the additional demand.
Motorists will not be banned from driving in the centre of
London, however.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)