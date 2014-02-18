SOCHI, Russia Feb 18 Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg goes for a second Olympic gold in giant slalom on Tuesday in one of seven medal events after fog and drizzle caused organisers to reschedule two from Monday.

A surprise winner in 2010, Rebensburg has suffered with illness this season and will have to fend off American Julia Mancuso, the gold medallist in 2006.

Slovenian all-rounder Tina Maze, who shared gold in the tied donwhill race, is another contender. Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch won the super-combined but is running out of time to equal Janica Kostelic's Alpine ski record of four Olympic golds.

The decisive second run will start 90 minutes earlier than initially scheduled at 1300 local (0900 GMT) because of the weather.

Fog and low cloud will not be a problem in the indoor Adler Arena where it is hard to see anyone stopping Dutchman Sven Kramer from adding the 10,000 metres title to his 5,000 gold.

Kramer will take nothing for granted because he thought he had done the double in Vancouver in 2010 only to be disqualified for a lane violation.

The weather has stalled Frenchman Martin Fourcade's bid to win a third Sochi gold, twice forcing the postponement of the men's 15km mass start. They will try again on Tuesday.

Also held over until Tuesday is the snowboard cross where world champion Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin takes on a field including medal contenders Markus Schairer of Austria and Norway's Stian Sivertzen. Pullin is seeking Australia's first gold in Sochi.

German favourite Eric Frenzel is likely to miss Tuesday's large hill Nordic combined event because of a virus. That opens the door for Japan's Akito Watabe and Norway's Magnus Krog, who came second and third behind Frenzel in the normal hill.

China will look for a third gold in short-track speed skating in the women's 3,000 metre relay.

American freestyle skier David Wise, the world champion, is the man to beat in the inaugural halfpipe event. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Robert Woodward)