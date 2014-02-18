UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 18 The women's Alpine skiing giant slalom is one of seven gold medals to be won at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Snowboard, men's cross 1200/0800/0300 Alpine skiing, women's giant slalom 1440/1040/0540 Short track, women's 3,000 metres relay 1530/1130/0630 Biathlon, men's 15km 1550/1150/0650 Nordic combined, large hill 1645/1245/0745 Speed skating, men's 10,000 metres 2000/1600/1100 Freestyle skiing, men's halfpipe 2230/1830/1330 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)