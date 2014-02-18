SOCHI, Russia Feb 18 The women's Alpine skiing giant slalom is one of seven gold medals to be won at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Snowboard, men's cross 1200/0800/0300 Alpine skiing, women's giant slalom 1440/1040/0540 Short track, women's 3,000 metres relay 1530/1130/0630 Biathlon, men's 15km 1550/1150/0650 Nordic combined, large hill 1645/1245/0745 Speed skating, men's 10,000 metres 2000/1600/1100 Freestyle skiing, men's halfpipe 2230/1830/1330 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)