DALLAS May 14 Despite a rash of season-ending
injuries to top National Basketball Association (NBA) players,
U.S. Olympic basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said on Monday he
believed he can bring a solid team to the London Games.
The U.S. roster pool has lost injured guards Derrick Rose
and Chauncey Billups and forwards Dwight Howard and LaMarcus
Aldridge but the talent still available has Krzyzewski upbeat
that he can repeat the gold medal success from Beijing.
"We believe we can have a terrific team with the guys we
have right now," Krzyzewski, who said this would be his last
turn directing the national team, told a news conference at the
U.S. Olympic Committee's media summit in Dallas. "We believe we
can have a special team."
Krzyzewski and USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo feel
the labor dispute between NBA team owners and players that led
to the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season had complicated things
for this Olympic go-round.
"This has been an unusual year in the NBA with injuries,
with the shortened season, condensed season, extended season
that has led to back-to-back-to-back games early on," Colangelo
said. "Whether injuries were due from that condensed schedule we
don't know."
While such luminaries as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kobe
Bryant, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook give a formidable
look to the prospective U.S. roster, the team applied for and
was given a 19-day extension by the U.S. Olympic Committee on
Monday for finalising its 12-man Olympic roster.
The U.S. team had already been allowed by the USOC to add
NBA Sixth Man award winner James Harden and top U.S. college
player Anthony Davis of Kentucky, to its pool to bring the once
20-strong list back up to 18 finalists.
Colangelo said that with the NBA Finals running as late as
June 26, they would have just two days of training before making
their final 12-man roster selection on July 7.
'FINGERS CROSSED'
"We need to take inventory of what status our players have,"
Colangelo said about assessing the health and fitness of the
candidates, calling the session more a matter of taking
inventory than a tryout. "We need to get through this (NBA)
playoff season and pray and keep our fingers crossed we don't
have additional injuries."
Krzyzewski, who is 49-1 since taking charge of the U.S. team
in 2006 and won gold medals at the 2008 Olympics and 2010 world
championships, is trying to become the first U.S. coach to win
back-to-back Olympics since Hank Iba in 1968.
His primary concern is having enough pivot players to match
up with some of the other Olympic contenders, including number
two-ranked Spain, who feature brothers Pau and Marc Gasol, and
NBA-leading shot-blocker Serge Ibaka.
"We're not deep in that part of the pool, so when big guys
get hurt that's a concern. When that happens we have to adjust
accordingly, maybe with a different style of play than if we had
Dwight Howard," Krzyzewski said about the three-time NBA
Defensive Player of the Year.
"But we have time to react. There's lots of ways to play the
game."
Krzyzewski acknowledged the pressure on a U.S. coach of
winning on the international stage with all the U.S. homegrown
talent, but said he experienced more elation than relief after
his team's triumph in Beijing.
"You put your career a little bit on the line when you coach
the national team if you don't win the gold," the celebrated
Duke University coach said. "But not ever having the opportunity
is a worst loss.
"When we won in 2008, I wasn't relived, I was in LaLa land.
That's a big difference. I felt the same in Istanbul (world
championship) and hopefully I will feel the same in London."
