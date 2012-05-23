By Steve Keating
| QUEBEC CITY
QUEBEC CITY May 23 An elusive revenue-sharing
deal between the United States and the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) is close to being finalised, officials said on
Wednesday, ending a bitter dispute that has paralysed American
efforts to host an Olympic Games.
Protracted negotiations between the IOC and United States
Olympic Committee (USOC) over how to split billions of dollars
in television rights and sponsorship appear to have ended in a
sudden agreement that could be confirmed this week during IOC
executive board meetings.
"We are very close to a deal," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told
reporters.
"The (IOC) president (Jacques Rogge) said this morning that
until it has gone to both executive boards and is signed off by
the presidents it is not a deal but we are very positive that
things are heading in the right direction."
Over nearly two years of sometimes tense negotiations, there
have been several false dawns but this time there is a sense
that a real breakthrough has been made in Quebec City.
The IOC has argued that the USOC receives more than its fair
share from global marketing contracts and U.S. broadcasting
revenues and has sought a fairer distribution of the Olympic
pie.
The USOC has maintained it is entitled to a larger share
since it is American television rights and sponsors which keep
Olympic coffers flush with cash.
The dispute has left the USOC a virtual outcast within the
IOC and is blamed for failed bids by New York (2012) and Chicago
(2016) to land a Summer Games.
A new agreement would remove the roadblock for future
Olympic bids by the USOC, which has held firm on its pledge to
not seek a Winter or Summer Games until a revenue deal is in
place.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Quebec City; Editing by Mark
Lamport-Stokes)