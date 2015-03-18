BOSTON, March 18 Hosting the Olympic Games in 2024 could be an economic boost for Boston and eastern Massachusetts, bringing about $5 billion in new spending to the region, according to a University of Massachusetts study first reported by the Boston Globe on Wednesday.

The Games would trigger about $2.1 billion in new construction spending in the state and $2.9 billion in money related to its operations, according to the university's Donahue Institute research center. Those projections do not include money the institute estimated would otherwise have been spent, the Globe reported.

The study is to be released publicly later on Wednesday.

Boston's bid to host the Olympic Games has met with skepticism, with an organized opposition sprouting up to argue that Massachusetts taxpayers would be responsible for a large share of the event's costs.

Boston's mayor, Marty Walsh, has vowed that the Summer Games' forecast $9.5 billion cost could be covered by private investment without taxpayer funds.

U.S. Olympic Committee Chief Executive Scott Blackmun last week said he was disappointed by the tepid response but predicted that enthusiasm for the Games would grow in the years leading up 2017, when the International Olympic Committee will pick a host city.

Boston was tapped as the United States' choice city in January, beating out Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. to bid for the 2024 Games. It will go up against a field that could include world capitals such as Rome, Paris, Berlin and Doha. (Reporting by Scott Malone)