UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Dec 16 The U.S. Olympic Committee decided on Tuesday to bid for the 2024 Olympics after hearing presentations from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington. Here is a list of previous U.S. cities to host the Olympics:
2002 - Salt Lake City (Winter Games)
1996 - Atlanta (Summer Games)
1984 - Los Angeles (Summer)
1980 - Lake Placid (Winter)
1960 - Squaw Valley (Winter)
1932 - Los Angeles (Summer)
1932 - Lake Placid (Winter)
1904 - St. Louis (Summer) (Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.