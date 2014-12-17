REDWOOD CITY, California Dec 16 The United States will bid for the 2024 Olympics, seeking to host the Summer Games for the first time since 1996, the country's Olympic committee said on Tuesday.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington are under consideration as sites and the United States Olympic Committee said it expects to make a final decision in January. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)