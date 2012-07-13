NEW YORK, July 13 Ralph Lauren's stylish
uniforms for the U.S. Olympic team, complete with a jaunty
beret, have sparked a political row because the red, white and
blue outfits were made in China.
With U.S. unemployment hovering at 8 percent, politicians
are speaking out against the uniforms for the London Games that
start later this month, saying they should have been made at
home.
"It is not just a label, it's an economic solution," Rep.
Steve Israel, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement
issued on Th ursday.
"Today there are 600,000 vacant manufacturing jobs in this
country and the Olympic committee is outsourcing the
manufacturing of uniforms to China? That is not just outrageous,
it's just plain dumb. It is self-defeating."
House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican from Ohio, echoed
that criticism.
"You'd think they'd know better," Boehner told reporters.
Despite the criticism, the U.S. Olympic Committee defended
its decision to have Lauren design the outfits.
"Unlike most Olympic teams around the world, the U.S.
Olympic Team is privately funded and we're grateful for the
support of our sponsors," spokesman Patrick Sandusky said in a
statement.
"We're proud of our partnership with Ralph Lauren, an iconic
American company, and excited to watch America's finest athletes
compete at the upcoming Games in London."
No one was immediately available at Ralph Lauren to comment.
