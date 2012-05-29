* Broadcasters BBC, NBC to stream every event
* TV dominance challenged by tablets, smartphones
* Social media reshaping advertising market
By Keith Weir
LONDON, May 29 Advances in technology will allow
sports fans on both sides of the Atlantic to see more Olympic
action than ever this summer without being chained to the
television screen.
Calling London 2012 "the first truly digital Games", the BBC
will provide live streams of every event to British homes,
making the feeds available on internet-connected TVs, PCs,
mobile phones and tablets.
In the United States, NBCUniversal is planning
similar blanket coverage of all 302 medal competitions.
Beyond the sheer amount of action on offer, the balance of
power is shifting toward allowing tech-savvy viewers to choose
what and where they watch rather than being a slave to
broadcasters' schedules.
The changes also risk stoking competition between three of
the international sponsors of the Olympics - Taiwanese group
Acer, Japanese company Panasonic and South
Korean firm Samsung - as convergence brings them
into closer combat for consumer cash.
The Games fall at a crucial time for Panasonic, one of
Japan's best-known brands, which has promised a return to profit
this year after a record loss.
David Preece, Panasonic's UK marketing director for
audio-visual products, foresaw a bumper summer of sports as an
ideal platform to persuade consumers to upgrade to internet TVs.
"It is no secret that we tend to get a peak of interest in
purchasing TVs when major sports events are on. This year we
have Euro 2012 (soccer), Wimbledon and Olympics all in one
summer," he told Reuters.
"Connected TV provides a more social, more relaxed family
environment. Four years ago, at the last Games, this would not
have been possible. It is a kind of revolution in technology
coverage."
Panasonic, the supplier of audio-visual equipment for the
Olympics since the 1980s, plans to offer the BBC Sports app
linking to all the Games action on its smart TVs. It has not
disclosed sales targets or marketing spend around the Games.
The app will get its first test next month during the
Wimbledon tennis tournament when the BBC will stream
simultaneous coverage from several courts.
TWO-SCREEN STRATEGY
Acer, Panasonic and Samsung are three of 11 global Olympic
sponsors who have paid a total $957 million to market products
on the back of the Games - winter and summer.
Beyond brand-building, sponsors see the Games as a showcase
for new technologies and advertising strategies, and are licking
their lips at the potential offered by London.
Many sports fans already favour a two-screen strategy -- TV
on the wall and tablet or mobile in hand to chat to friends
online, comment on the action or gamble.
Samsung, which has displaced Apple as the world's
largest smartphone maker by numbers sold, provides wireless
telecoms equipment to the Games. It will use the Olympics to
build momentum behind its Galaxy S III smartphone which it
launched in Europe on Tuesday.
"Social media such as Facebook and Twitter allow people to
immediately share their thoughts, feelings and excitement while
watching the Games," said Sunny Hwang, head of Worldwide Sports
Marketing at Samsung Electronics.
"The Olympic Games and sports are no longer just open to the
athletes, commentators, and experts. It is now open to
everyone," he said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
Acer, sponsoring a summer Games for the first time, plans a
major product push in Britain once this weekend's Diamond
Jubilee celebrations are out of the way.
"We will be launching a range of Olympic branded products,"
said Neil Marshall, managing director of Acer UK. Those include
a special-edition tablet carrying the Olympic rings.
"The range of devices will be incredibly high," Marshall
said, acknowledging the battle for eyeballs during the Games.
Acer, a supplier of computing equipment to the Olympics, is
the one major international sponsor yet to commit to sponsoring
the Olympics until Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
"NEXT BIG BANG"
London 2012 will be a laboratory for new technologies and
marketing initiatives.
Samsung has been working with fellow sponsor Visa to
trial payment systems via smartphone during the London Games.
More broadly, sponsors are trying to work out how best to
exploit the combination of live sporting action and social media
chatter to build brands.
"There is progress towards a business model for social
media," said Andy Sutherden, sports marketing director at PR
company Hill+Knowlton and a spokesman for the European
Sponsorship Association.
Sutherden said sponsors would get the chance to interact
with consumers with an immediacy they had never enjoyed before
and would need to maintain that once the Games have left town.
"One of the innovation legacies of the Games will be how to
commercialise that community of people and database afterwards,"
said Sutherden, who works with a number of Olympic sponsors.
Commentators say the value of premium sports rights for
events such as the Olympics, World Cup soccer and Formula One
motor racing will be underpinned by their ability to engage a
mass audience online.
"The next big bang (for sports) will be the integration of
the visual experience and the social community experience,"
former International Olympic Committee marketing chief Michael
Payne told a conference at the London Business School.
"London will be the start of that."
