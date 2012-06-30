By Alan Baldwin
LONDON OLYMPIC VILLAGE, June 30
LONDON OLYMPIC VILLAGE, June 30 The world's
athletes will be thronging the London Olympic Village in a few
weeks' time and 'The Globe' will be there to greet them.
Forget William Shakespeare, and the bard's thatched
riverside theatre of that name, and think Party Central instead
- albeit a quieter, more considerate and neighbour-friendly one
than most social hubs.
This will be a place to celebrate victories, savour golden
moments, drown sorrows and escape from the nightmare of sweaty
room mates once the Games start on July 27.
The Village 'pub' and club, with 10 pool tables, a bookable
private cinema, bar, stage, computer gaming area and garden
among its many attractions, The Globe was rocking on Friday
night as Games organisers LOCOG tested the facilities for the
first time.
Music pounded out across the evening air amid a hubbub of
excited chatter as overnight guests, invited for what LOCOG
chief executive Paul Deighton dubbed the "first Olympic
sleepover", made the most of a free bar.
"Don't get too comfortable, this place is popular," declared
a sign on the walls.
That will soon be even more the case, when up to 16,000
athletes and officials from more than 200 nations take up
residence, but it will also be a lot less raucous.
The bar will be alcohol-free, for a start, and noise levels
will be monitored carefully.
NEW FRIENDS
For those fed up with living within elbow-scraping reach of
one another - most of the apartments in the 11 blocks are two
beds to a room - it could be a refuge or just a place to make
new friends.
"We wanted to have a space where they could come, have a
game of pool, watch a film," said Emily Brett, the athlete
services manager. "This is for their enjoyment, we don't want
this to be a hub of noise."
The Olympic Village in Stratford, the east London one and
not Shakespeare's, cost 1.1 billion pounds ($1.73 billion) of
public funds to build and is divided into 'Countryside',
'Seaside' and 'Heritage' zones.
It is adjacent to the Olympic Park.
"We always promised them they would be competitors not
commuters," Deighton told Reuters. "We've been able to pay
attention to the fine details and really look at the experience
through the eyes of competing athletes.
"When the athletes arrive, I think they'll be really happy
with what they find."
There are sculptures and ornaments dotted around the park, a
Truce Wall is going up and an 'eco-awareness sustainability
pod'. There will be karaoke and rockaoke - karaoke with a live
band - in The Globe but no comedy acts due to language barriers.
A multi-faith centre will be created and there will be
places in the Village Plaza for athletes to get fingernails
painted in national colours, to have Olympic rings shaved on
heads or buy flowers and get clothes dry cleaned.
The 24-hour dining area has 5,000 seats in an area big
enough to park 880 double-decker buses, with LOCOG describing it
as the world's largest peace-time facility of its kind.
By the end of the Games, it will have served an estimated
1.2 million meals and munched through 25,000 loaves of bread,
75,000 litres of milk and 2.7 million bananas.
There is halal food, cuisine from around the world and a
'Best of Britain' central area whose offerings include brown
sauce and English mustard.
BED OF CHAMPIONS
"We've all lived in villages and had good experiences and
bad experiences," triple jump gold medallist and LOCOG Athletes
Committee chair Jonathan Edwards told Reuters, outlining the
three core requirements:
"It's a good night's sleep, the food that you want to eat,
when you want to eat it and also the transport system."
In Sydney, returning to the village in the early hours after
countless media interviews following his success, the one thing
he had craved was an ice cream. There were none.
Edwards has helped with the mattress specification and
advised on everything from food to the blackout curtains in
every bedroom.
The apartments are light, functional and airy with wi-fi,
beanbags and television. There are no kitchens, which will be
installed after the Games when the village is sold to form a new
East Village community.
And then there is the bed, decked out with a duvet carrying
the words "excellence, friendship and respect" and decorated
with sporting symbols.
If it is good enough for Usain Bolt then it was certainly
good enough for me, a reporter who can spend longer groping for
his reading glasses on waking up than the towering Jamaican
takes to run 100 metres.
Who knows who the next occupant will be? I may not have the
stuff of an Olympic gold medallist, but I have tried the
mattress. I have slept in the bed of champions.
($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)