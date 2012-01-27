(Adds new quotes, background)
By Martyn Herman and Avril Ormsby
LONDON Jan 27 As shopping lists go, the
one compiled by the London 2012 Olympics organising committee
(LOCOG) for the furnishing and stocking of its newly acquired
Olympic Village is a lengthy one.
LOCOG were handed the keys for the 2,800 apartments on
Friday and now have six months to fit them out before 16,000
athletes descend on an area of east London that has been
transformed from a weed-strewn industrial wilderness into what
will become a new trendy suburb of the capital.
In the coming months, 16,000 beds will be delivered along
with 9,000 wardrobes, 170,000 coat hangers, 11,000 sofas and
5,000 toilet brushes.
Each apartment will also be equipped with a television and
have wi-fi internet facilities.
"The village of course is the heartbeat of the Olympic
Games," LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton told reporters.
"What is special about the Olympic Games and the Paralympics
Games is that it's multi-sport and for the athletes the fact
they can stay together with all the great athletes of the world
is probably its most unique characteristic."
Work began on the Village in June 2008 and as well as the
residential blocks that will provide home-from-homes for the
world's top sportsmen and women, the site will include a cinema,
an Olympic Village Plaza, shops, parks and 24-hour dining
facilities serving up 60,000 meals each day of the Games.
To handle what LOCOG describes as "the largest peacetime
catering operation in the world" it will source 25,000 loaves of
bread, 232 tonnes of potatoes, 330 tonnes of fruit and
vegetables and 75,000 litres of milk.
Organisers have tapped into the knowledge of former British
Olympic gold medallists such as triple jump world record holder
Jonathan Edwards in the planning of the Village.
But Olympic Delivery Authority Chairman John Armitt admitted
the Village had caused most concern because of its funding
problems.
"People have often said to me in the past 'what has kept you
awake at night over the last three or four years' and probably
the Village would be the honest answer to that," he said.
Originally, it was supposed to comprise just under 4,000
flats, and was to be a private venture by developer Lend Lease
but the global credit crunch meant investment dried up and the
government opted to fund it itself.
After the Games the Village, which cost 1.1 billion pounds
($1.73 billion) of public funds to build, will form a new
community known as East Village with half the homes, already
sold for 268 million pounds, used for social housing.
The other 1,439 dwellings have been sold off privately for
557 million pounds to a consortium of UK developer Delancy and
the Qatari Diar real estate company, the property arm of Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund.
There will also be a range of community facilities including
the Chobham Academy - a new education campus with places for
1,800 students which will open in 2013.
