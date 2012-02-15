Feb 15 Volleyball chiefs will not use the
Hawkeye ball tracking system at the London Olympics after
deciding there is not enough time to implement the changes, the
International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said on Wednesday.
The use of a challenge system at next month's European
Volleyball Confederation Champions League Final Four in Poland
has led to speculation that review technology, already seen in
sports such as tennis and cricket, could come in for the Games.
"The FIVB continues to discuss and explore the possibility
of using a review system with the potential for possible
implementation at some stage in the future," FIVB executive
vice-president responsible for refereeing Andre Meyer said in a
statement.
"However no firm decisions have been made at this moment as
evaluations are ongoing. One thing is for sure, it is definitely
not feasible to implement such a system at the London Olympics
due to the timing and any decisions in this direction would only
be with the FIVB World Championships 2014 in mind."
