UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's volleyball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. U.S. 0 Canada 3 Brazil 3 Mexico 1 Italy 3 France 0 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Italy 1 1 0 3 0 3 2. Canada 1 1 0 3 0 3 3. Brazil 1 1 0 3 1 3 4. Mexico 1 0 1 1 3 0 5. U.S. 1 0 1 0 3 0 6. France 1 0 1 0 3 0 TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT) France v Mexico (1435) Italy v U.S. (1800) WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Brazil v Canada (0135)
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)