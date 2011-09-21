LONDON, Sept 21 The first of 70,000 volunteers needed to make sure next year's London Olympics run smoothly were assigned their roles on Wednesday.

Organisers LOCOG said in a statement that offers, subject to security checks, were going out by email to 10,000 of the quarter of a million people who had applied to join the 'Games Maker' programme.

LOCOG will make further conditional offers until April next year with 100,000 would-be volunteers expected to have been interviewed by then.

Training is due to start from February.

"The competition for places has been intense with considerable numbers of high quality candidates putting their names forward," Olympics Minister Hugh Robertson said in a statement.

"The Games Makers will be integral to the success of the Games and in particular the impression we make upon the global sports family."