(Adds water polo team statement)
* Whooping cough outbreak scraps swim meet
* Affected athletes expected to be fit for Games
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, June 20 A coach and two members of
the Australian women's water polo team have been diagnosed with
whooping cough while in a training camp at the elite Institute
of Sport (AIS) in Canberra, prompting swimming chiefs to cancel
a pre-Games warm-up meeting.
Whooping cough, a highly contagious bacterial disease
characterised by fits of violent coughing, can lead to brain
damage and death in infants in severe cases, but adults
generally only suffer flu-like symptoms.
The AIS said the entire Olympic water polo team had been
quarantined after team members Melissa Rippon and Nicola Zagame
were both diagnosed with the disease.
"The water polo team is in camp at the AIS and has been
placed in isolation to mitigate the risk of infection for
athletes, staff and the public," the AIS said in a statement on
its website (www.ausport.gov.au) on Saturday
"All members and officials of the team have been tested."
Australian Water Polo said both Rippon and Zagame would
return to full training next week and were not in danger of
missing out on the Games.
"Water Polo Australia is taking this very seriously and will
continue to work closely with AIS health professionals to
provide the best care for those players diagnosed and to reduce
any potential further risk," the governing body said in a
statement.
The outbreak prompted Swimming Australia to scrap a planned
training camp for the team's Olympic relay swimmers and a Grand
Prix meeting in Canberra this weekend as a precaution.
"We have spoken with the AIS and, whilst we are comfortable
with the procedures they have put in place, we have decided to
take this precaution," Olympic swimming head coach Leigh Nugent
said in a statement.
"Originally we'd planned to have this camp as an opportunity
to come together for some further relay preparation and the
chance for some of the athletes to race and time trial, a month
or so out from the Games," Nugent added.
"From a relay perspective we are confident we're on track
with our preparations and will fine-tune things when we get to
Manchester in July.
"As for the racing side of things, I'm sure the individual
coaches will arrange time trials if they see fit to replicate
that preparation."
(Editing by John O'Brien)