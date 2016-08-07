UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's water polo Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Brazil 8 Australia 7 Greece 8 Japan 7 Serbia 13 Hungary 13 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Greece 1 1 0 0 8 7 2 1=. Brazil 1 1 0 0 8 7 2 3. Serbia 1 0 1 0 13 13 1 3=. Hungary 1 0 1 0 13 13 1 5. Japan 1 0 0 1 7 8 0 5=. Australia 1 0 0 1 7 8 0 MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Serbia v Greece (1200) Hungary v Australia (1600) Japan v Brazil (2230)
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)