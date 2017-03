SOCHI, Russia Feb 19 The men's giant slalom race is one of eight gold medal events at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, women 1435/1035/0535 Snowboard, parallel giant slalom, men 1500/1100/0600 Alpine skiing, men's giant slalom 1610/1210/0710 Cross-country skiing, women's team sprint 1615/1215/0715 Cross-country skiing, men's team sprint 1700/1300/0800 Speed skating, women's 5,000 metres 1920/1520/1020 Biathlon, mixed relay 2030/1630/1130 Bobsleigh, women 2220/1820/1320