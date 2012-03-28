SOFIA, March 28 Weightlifters Boyanka Kostova and Valentin Hristov will represent Azerbaijan at the Olympics after Bulgaria said they were no longer seeking extra payment for the athletes who switched allegiance last year.

The Bulgarian weightlifting federation had threatened to stop Kostova and Hristov from competing in London unless Azerbaijan paid an additional fee on top of the 400,000 euros ($534,100) received for the pair last November.

"Taking into account the IOC statement and a letter from the IWF (International Weightlifting Federation), I should say we have no right to want more money for the athletes after already receiving a fee for them," Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) chairwoman Stefka Kostadinova told reporters on Wednesday.

Bulgarian federation chief Nedelcho Kolev had said the contract signed by the two countries when the athletes switched to Azerbaijan allowed them to compete at the world championships in Paris but not the Olympics.

The BOC's officials then turned to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the IWF to see if the local federation could demand an additional payment for the two 18-year-olds.

"We're satisfied with the first transfer sum," Bulgarian Sports Minister Svilen Neykov said.

Kostova won gold in the 53-kg category at the Youth Olympics in Singapore in 2010 while Hristov, competing for Azerbaijan, won a bronze medal in the 56-kg category at the worlds in Paris in November.

Cash-rich Azerbaijan has set its sight on winning a record number of medals in London with capital Baku in the race to host the 2020 Olympics.

The London Olympics run from July 27 to Aug. 12. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alison Wildey)