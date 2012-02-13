SOFIA Feb 13 The Bulgarian weightlifting
federation has threatened to stop naturalised Azerbaijan
athletes Boyanka Kostova and Valentin Hristov from competing at
the London Olympics because of a payment row.
The Bulgaria-born pair last year switched allegiance to
Azerbaijan after the Azeri federation agreed to pay their
Bulgarian counterparts a fee of 400,000 euros ($528,700).
Hristov later won a bronze medal at the world championships
in Paris last November.
The Bulgarian federation have demanded the Azeris pay an
additional fee if they want Kostova and Hristov to take part in
the Olympics, saying the original agreement did not allow for
this.
"We'll issue permits only if we receive an additional fee,"
Bulgarian federation chief Nedelcho Kolev told state television
on Monday.
"This is not our problem (if they do not want to pay) but
it's clear that a payment should be made if they want to take
part at the Olympics.
"We signed a contract that allows them to compete at the
worlds but not at the Olympics."
The Azeri federation said no extra payment was due.
"We agreed terms for the two lifters last year and there's
no clause for additional payment," the federation said in a
statement, addressed to Bulgarian media.
The statement added that they would consider legal action if
Bulgaria blocked the duo's participation in London.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)
($1 = 0.7566 euros)