JAKARTA, March 28 Indonesia's Olympic weightlifting hopefuls are staying away from the national camp in Jakarta and training instead in their home towns under their personal coaches in the belief this will give them a better chance at the London Games.

Five male weightlifters have qualified for London and the Indonesian Weightlifting, Bodybuilding and Powerlifting Association (PABBSI) expects others to join the team.

Jadi Setiadi will shoulder the nation's hope in the 56 kg category and the 27-year-old lifter said he would rather practise at his native Gajah Lampung weightlifting club, in Pringsewu, Lampung province.

"I am ready for the Games. My coach...has created a training programme for me. I have enough food, supplement and rest here. I think I don't need to go to Jakarta," Setiadi told Reuters television.

Imron Rosadi, who owns the club where some 30 athletes train, said he had designed special programmes of techniques and skill for Setiadi and claimed attending the training camp in Jakarta would ruin them.

"I have asked PABBSI to let my athletes to be trained here because they have their own coach. We groom them, know them better. I asked them (PABBSI) to respect us," said Rosadi.

The PABBSI seemed unconcerned.

"What can we do? If they prefer to stay at their home town and be trained there, it is up to them, as long as they win the medals," the head of PABBSI's development and performance division Sukandi said.

Indonesia's weightlifters carry the nation's Olympic hopes.

Raema Lisa Rumbewas won the women's 48 kg silver in 2000 while her team mates Sri Indriyani (48 kg) and Winarni Binti Slamet (53 kg) claimed bronze.

Four years later, Rumbewas took silver in the 53 kg category in Athens while male lifters Eko Yuli Irawan (56 kg) and Triyatno (62 kg) colleced bronze medals in Beijing four years ago.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by John Mehaffey)

