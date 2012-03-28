JAKARTA, March 28 Indonesia's Olympic
weightlifting hopefuls are staying away from the national camp
in Jakarta and training instead in their home towns under their
personal coaches in the belief this will give them a better
chance at the London Games.
Five male weightlifters have qualified for London and the
Indonesian Weightlifting, Bodybuilding and Powerlifting
Association (PABBSI) expects others to join the team.
Jadi Setiadi will shoulder the nation's hope in the 56 kg
category and the 27-year-old lifter said he would rather
practise at his native Gajah Lampung weightlifting club, in
Pringsewu, Lampung province.
"I am ready for the Games. My coach...has created a training
programme for me. I have enough food, supplement and rest here.
I think I don't need to go to Jakarta," Setiadi told Reuters
television.
Imron Rosadi, who owns the club where some 30 athletes
train, said he had designed special programmes of techniques and
skill for Setiadi and claimed attending the training camp in
Jakarta would ruin them.
"I have asked PABBSI to let my athletes to be trained here
because they have their own coach. We groom them, know them
better. I asked them (PABBSI) to respect us," said Rosadi.
The PABBSI seemed unconcerned.
"What can we do? If they prefer to stay at their home town
and be trained there, it is up to them, as long as they win the
medals," the head of PABBSI's development and performance
division Sukandi said.
Indonesia's weightlifters carry the nation's Olympic hopes.
Raema Lisa Rumbewas won the women's 48 kg silver in 2000
while her team mates Sri Indriyani (48 kg) and Winarni Binti
Slamet (53 kg) claimed bronze.
Four years later, Rumbewas took silver in the 53 kg category
in Athens while male lifters Eko Yuli Irawan (56 kg) and
Triyatno (62 kg) colleced bronze medals in Beijing four years
ago.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by John
Mehaffey)
